Older states grapple with fear, isolation and medical care

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Across the U.S., states with older populations face special challenges during the global pandemic.

Advocates for the elderly are worried about the toll of isolation on the fragile population, the difficulty of getting food and medicine to shut-ins, and the number of hospital beds.

That's especially true in Maine, which has the nation's oldest and most rural population.

Those demographics presented a challenge even before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's exacerbated by a nursing shortage and health care consolidation.

Dr. Jabbar Fazeli, a geriatrics physician in Maine, said society will be judged by how it treats its older citizens.