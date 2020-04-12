Illinois reports lowest coronavirus related deaths in 6 days, Pritzker ‘cautiously optimistic’

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he's "cautiously optimistic" after the state reports its lowest death toll related to the coronavirus in 6 days.



The governor spoke from Chicago on Easter Sunday, providing an update on the virus in the state.



The governor announced 1,672 new cases and 43 new deaths, the state's lowest in 6 days. But despite the numbers, Gov. Pritzker said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the status of the virus in the state in part due to testing.



Gov. Pritzker says the state tested 7,956 people within the past 24 hours, the highest number in one day.

"That is great news on the testing front. I've spoken before about a stabilizing or a bending of the curve, and today is one more piece of evidence that it may indeed be happening," said Gov. Pritzker.



Not only did the state see more people tested, they saw the percentage of positive tests of those tested be close to what it has been seeing, which also led to optimism from the governor.

"The percent of those tests that came up positive is almost exactly the same as it has been for the latest two weeks. And the death toll today is lower than it has been in six days. I pray as we move forward that these trends continue, and if they do it will be because of all of you adhering to our stay at home order. Doctors and experts confirm the fact that Illinois having been the second state to announce a stay at home order now seems to be reaching a peaking term, and our hopes have been coming to fruition. But they also say that we need to stay the course and to make sure that we're keeping the progress going that we've already made," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor also announced the state has now tested more than 100,000 people for the virus.



As of Sunday, April 12, the state has reported 20,852 total cases of the virus along with 720 deaths.