Illinois cracks 20,000 total coronavirus cases as 1,672 new cases reported, death toll hits 700

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting new coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus.



On Sunday, April 12, IDPH reported 1,672 new coronavirus cases across the state. The new cases brings the state total number of cases from 19,180 up to 20,852. Gov. Pritzker says the state tested 7,956 people within the past 24 hours, the highest number in one day, according to the governor.



IDPH also reported 43 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the state's death toll up to 720. The 43 new deaths is the lowest total in a 24 span in the past 6 days, according to Gov. Pritzker.

"The percent of those tests that came up positive is almost exactly the same as it has been for the latest two weeks," said Gov. Pritzker.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



