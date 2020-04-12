Cooler weather arrives after Sunday evening showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fairly calm afternoon in the Stateline has give us a few positives for today. Temperatures made it into the mid 60's with a few patches of sunshine. We managed to hold of on all chances for showers, but they are on the way.

Sunday Night Showers:

Rain showers will be in the area for much of the night. Some of these showers will produce some heavy rainfall. There will be a few thunderstorms sliding in this evening. Rumbles of thunderstorms and a few quick downpours may be possible. Severe weather doesn't look likely since we have fairly cool conditions, lowering the amount of energy available.

Temperatures overnight will be dropping especially as a cold front pushes toward us. Lows will possibly make it just above freezing by a few degrees in the middle 30's. Snow showers are going to be possible as temperatures begin to fall, but little to no accumulation is expected. The best chance for snowfall to occur will be in the early morning hours of Monday. However, snow showers will slide out leaving a bit of sunshine and super cold windy weather.

Cold front slides in cooler temperatures and strong winds.

Cold next week:

Chilly weather slides in behind the weekend storm systems. This is why the Climate Prediction Center is expecting to see temperatures much cooler then the average. We'll see temperatures drop to the low 40's for highs Monday and Tuesday, which is a lot more like early March rather than mid-April.

Monday will have strong wind gusts kicking in. The departing weather low-pressure system looks like it will be pretty deep, causing winds to accelerate a lot as it moves away. West winds climb to 25 mph, with gusts over 40 mph. There's a risk for 50 mph wind gusts at times. A small chance for showers through the week, but mostly chances for sunshine and warmer highs by next weekend.