Amid pandemic, Christians celebrate an Easter like no other

NEW YORK (AP) --Christians around the world celebrated Easter isolated in their homes by the coronavirus.

In many cases, pastors preached to empty pews.

St. Peter's Square was missing the crowds that usually gather to hear Pope Francis, who celebrated Mass in the largely vacant basilica, Some U.S. churches proceeded with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings.

In Florida, Nevada and Arizona, churches held drive-in services.

And in Britain there was hopeful news: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital after a week of treatment for the virus.

He paid an emotional tribute to National Health Service workers for saving his life.