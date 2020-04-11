Two workers at Belvidere’s Symphony Northwoods nursing home test positive for COVID-19

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- The Boone County Health Department confirms two employees at Symphony Northwoods have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the workers is in their 30s and the other is in their 50s. No other details about the workers or the nursing home were released.

On Friday, the health department confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at the long-term care facility in Belvidere.

The facility said that patient has been receiving treatment at an area hospital since April 9, where lab tests performed there revealed the patient to have COVID-19 disease.

There is no word on the status or treatment of the two workers confirmed with the virus Saturday.

Symphony Northwoods had already suspended family visitations prior to the positive test and says that will continue until further notice.