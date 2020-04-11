State launches new emotional support textline

CHICAGO (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division has launched a free-of-charge emotional support text line called Call4Calm.

The resource is for Illinois residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19.

Individuals who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” to 552020, or for Spanish, “HABLAR” to the same number.

Call4Calm is free to use and individuals will remain anonymous.

Once a resident sends a text to the hotline, they will receive a call from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center to provide support within 24 hours.

Individuals can also text 552020, with key words such as “unemployment” or “food” or “shelter” and will receive information on how navigate and access supports and services.