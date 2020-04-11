Soggy weather returns this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While not a washout, look for on-and-off rain for parts of today, and soggy weather for most of Sunday. Thunderstorms and a little snow may round out the wet weekend weather.

Rainy day:

Rain showers return to the Stateline this afternoon.

Today starts out with mostly cloudy and dry weather. By the late afternoon, rain showers slide in from west to east. They will start out light, then turn slightly heavier in the evening. By Saturday night, the rain should wind down again, with drier weather possible overnight.

Breezy south winds may boost our temperatures up a little further. Highs may rise to near 60 degrees, but falling a degree or two short.

Storms and snow:

By Sunday, the rain may fall a little heavier at times. On-and-off rain showers are likely throughout the day, but these showers should be on the lighter end of the scale.

Rain starts out light Sunday, then may turn briefly heavy Sunday evening with a few storms. Snow showers may try to mix in Sunday night.

A few thunderstorms look to slide in Sunday evening, however. The weather system affecting us at the end of the weekend draws close, providing a little more lift throughout the atmosphere. Rumbles of thunderstorms and a few quick downpours may be possible. Severe weather doesn't look likely since we have fairly cool conditions, lowering the amount of energy available.

Once we get into Sunday night, colder air floods the Stateline. Depending on how fast the cold air is able to move in, Sunday night's rain showers may mix with or turn over to straight snow showers. The snow lingers to around sunrise Monday, then dries up from there.

If we are to get snow, there's only a slight chance that we see accumulation. Any snow accumulation would stay under 1", and mostly stick to the lawns, grass, and fields around the Stateline. Some bridges and overpasses may see a little snow stick, however, since those structures are more exposed to the cold air and usually end up colder than the rest of the road.

In total, the weekend rain plus whatever snow that falls (and once melted) may top 1". Check your downspouts and make sure they are clear before the rain starts up over the weekend. Despite the soggy conditions, area rivers aren't expected to rise much.

Cold next week:

Chilly weather slides in behind the weekend storm systems. We'll see temperatures drop to the low 40's for highs Monday and Tuesday, which is a lot more like early March rather than mid-April.

Monday may be similar to this past Thursday with strong wind gusts kicking in. The departing weather low pressure system looks like it will be pretty deep, causing winds to accelerate a lot as it moves away. West winds climb to 25 mph, with gusts over 40 mph. There's a risk for 50 mph wind gusts at times. Expect similar impacts as we saw on Thursday for Monday.

We should slowly see warmth trickle in throughout the weekend, with the possibility of the low 50's again by next Friday. The weather does look pretty dry throughout the weekend, then showers may return as the weather warms next weekend.