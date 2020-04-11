Rockford lawn care company helps families celebrate Easter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford lawn care company is giving children an opportunity to celebrate Easter this year.

Elites Lawn Care is giving families a free photo with the Easter bunny all while social distancing.

Families will stand 6 feet away from the bunny while their picture is taken.

They can request their pictures to be taken either at Nicholas Conservatory or at home.

Once done, the picture is then sent through e-mail.

The owner of Elites says he wants remind people that Easter is not canceled.

"Kids can still get that interaction and kids are hyper so they want to burn off some of that energy. They are used to running up and hugging the bunny. But right now we've got air high fives galore. So that's what we are doing with the kids right now, " said Everette Bates.

Elites will continue taking photos tomorrow at one at the Nicholas Conservatory.