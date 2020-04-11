 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Last updated today at 3:06 pm
9:56 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:30 AM Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.
* Recent activity, The river is near crest now.
* Forecast, Hold at 19.1 feet today, then begin falling.
* Impact, At 19.0 feet, Water affects homes in the Camanche Swan
Slough area, the boat ramp, and 9th Street by Hazel Lake. Water
affects Union Pacific Railroad maintenance buildings in Clinton.

