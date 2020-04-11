River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.

* Until further notice.

* At 6:00 AM Saturday the stage was 17.7 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Recent activity, The river is about to come off the crest.

* Forecast, Fall to 17.6 feet Sunday morning.

* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.

