Local woman helps Easter Bunny deliver candy filled eggs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While social distancing can help flatten the COVID-19 curve, it can make it hard for families to celebrate the Easter season. But one local woman is trying to help by bringing egg-citement to people in her community.

Easter may be a little different this year.

"All of the aunts and uncles and everybody comes together and it's really wonderful. And we don't get to do that this year," said Winnebago resident Paige Cunningham.

Families are staying home and many are unable to go to the stores.

"I was talking to my husband and I was like I don't know how we are going to make Easter work. You know we haven't left the house to go to the store in at least a couple of weeks," said Cunningham.

That's why Brandi Kiser of Winnebago is serving as the Easter Bunny's assistant. She's hopping yard to yard to bring Easter eggs to people at home.

"I am hoping that it will kinda lift their spirits. I know kids can be little but they are stressed and are feeling the pandemic as well as us adults and I am hoping that this is something they can look forward to and be surprised," said Kiser.

Kiser is packing 500 eggs with individually wrapped candy and selling them to the community.

"We also have some orders for elderly parents that are in baskets that will be dropped off at the front door," said Kisesr.

Kiser is delivering to 16 different location across Winnebago, West Lake and Rockford all before Easter Sunday.

Something one buyer says brings Easter back to her home.

"I am really hoping that they are excited. Normally everything is inside and maybe leave a note that they have to go find it themselves this year due to social distancing," said Cunningham.

Encouraging the community to stay home while they wait for an egg-cellent outdoor Easter surprise.

"It's a wonderful thing," said Cunningham.

Kiser says the profits made from "Egg My Yard" are helping provide food for neighbors in her community.