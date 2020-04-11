How to help children cope through COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Whether there's been a loss of a loved one or the loss of a routine, there are ways to help children cope through the chaos of COVID-19.

Northern Illinois University Professor of Counseling and Higher Education, Adam Carter, specializes in helping children dealing with loss and grief. He said the first thing parents can do is make their children feel secure.

"Children need to know the adults in their lives can care for them and support them," Carter said. "Have conversations with children knowing you're the expert of your children."

Carter also suggests not letting young children watch the news, as they can't process it the same way adults can. And if a loved one dies, don't try to shield how you feel from your children. Having them see it's alright to go through emotions can help them process their own feelings.