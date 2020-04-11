5 new cases confirmed in Winnebago Co., 98 total

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The county now has 98 total cases and has reported 7 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Today's cases included one person in their 30s, one person in their 50s, 2 people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Here's a breakdown of the total cases by age group:

0-9: 0

10-19: 5

20-29: 15

30-39: 14

40-49: 16

50-59: 19

60-69: 15

70-79: 9

80+: 5

As of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, there are a total 227 confirmed cases in the northern Illinois region, along with 12 deaths.