5 new cases confirmed in Winnebago Co., 98 total

5 new cases confirmed in Winnebago Co., 98 totalUpdated
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The county now has 98 total cases and has reported 7 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Today's cases included one person in their 30s, one person in their 50s, 2 people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.
Here's a breakdown of the total cases by age group:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 5
- 20-29: 15
- 30-39: 14
- 40-49: 16
- 50-59: 19
- 60-69: 15
- 70-79: 9
- 80+: 5
As of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, there are a total 227 confirmed cases in the northern Illinois region, along with 12 deaths.