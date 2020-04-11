 Skip to Content

5 new cases confirmed in Winnebago Co., 98 total

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The county now has 98 total cases and has reported 7 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Today's cases included one person in their 30s, one person in their 50s, 2 people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Here's a breakdown of the total cases by age group:

  • 0-9: 0
  • 10-19: 5
  • 20-29: 15
  • 30-39: 14
  • 40-49: 16
  • 50-59: 19
  • 60-69: 15
  • 70-79: 9
  • 80+: 5

As of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, there are a total 227 confirmed cases in the northern Illinois region, along with 12 deaths.

Josh Morgan

Station Manager/News Director

