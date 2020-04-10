Two new coronavirus related deaths in Winnebago County, total at 7

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department reports two more people have died from complications related to COVID-19.



The health department did not provide any additional information on the deaths.



The two new deaths brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the county up to 7, the highest in the Northern Illinois region.

Tragically we have two additional deaths now from #COVIDー19. https://t.co/w0suT8HT29 — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) April 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, the county confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 93, which is also the highest in the Northern Illinois region.

Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group: