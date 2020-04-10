 Skip to Content

Two new coronavirus related deaths in Winnebago County, total at 7

New
5:03 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department reports two more people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The health department did not provide any additional information on the deaths.

The two new deaths brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the county up to 7, the highest in the Northern Illinois region.

Earlier in the day, the county confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 93, which is also the highest in the Northern Illinois region.

Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:

  • 0-9: 0
  • 10-19: 5
  • 20-29: 15
  • 30-39: 13
  • 40-49: 16
  • 50-59: 18
  • 60-69: 13
  • 70-79: 8
  • 80+: 5

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content