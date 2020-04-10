Three applicants emerge to replace vacated Winnebago County Board seat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three applicants have applied for the vacated Winnebago County Board seat of former District 4 Republican Representative David Boomer.

Boomer served on the board since 2014 and resigned back on March 12. Per state statute, his replacement must be a republican. The board has just 60 days from the date of his resignation to fill the seat. That makes May 12 the deadline.

Here are the three candidates who have applied:

Mark Olson, a CPA, and the former Treasurer for the Village of Roscoe

Michael Vaughan, a business owner from Roscoe

Scott Anderson, an engineer from Rockton

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney called all three "very strong candidates."

Public interviews are scheduled for April 15 at 5 p.m. A candidate could be recommended to the board as early as April 23.

The appointed candidate will serve until the new board is seated following the November 2020 election.