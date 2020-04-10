Sunny skies and cool conditions stick around ahead of weekend rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bit of a reality check early Friday morning as wind chills drop into the upper teens in some parts of the Stateline. The cold start is a sign of things to come for the day ahead.

Friday is going to feature abundant sunshine, but despite generally sunny conditions, a northwesterly wind keeps temperatures below average. Lows Friday were generally at or below freezing, and while Thursday's gusty winds are done, sustained winds are still going to be elevated. This is going to allow wind chills to remain in the lower 20s early on, only getting into the lower 40s during the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 50s.

A few afternoon and evening clouds are likely ahead of weekend rain chances. The cloudiness means temperatures won''t fell as quickly overnight into Saturday morning, with many locations remaining in the middle and upper 30s.

Wet, cool weekend:

Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday, but to start the weekend, dry conditions look to continue. Rain chances steadily increase through the afternoon and evening as highs climb into the middle 50s.

Showers develop during the afternoon Saturday, lasting off-and-on through much of Easter Sunday.

Sunday starts with a few scattered showers, but heavier rain again looks to hold off until later in the day. Sunday evening could feature a rumble or two of thunder, but severe weather doesn't look likely. As precipitation exits, even cooler weather moves in.

Monday flakes:

As cold air spills in behind a cold front, rain showers could briefly transition to snow showers in the Stateline through early Monday. Accumulations don't appear likely as of Friday morning, but continue to monitor the conditions through the upcoming weekend.

Remaining cool:

Temperatures are going to remain cooler than average into early next week.

The next seven days feature cooler weather than average, especially into early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday remain in the lower 40s, which is more typical for mid-to-late November.