Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will light up blue for first responders, healthcare workers Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District will light the Nicholas Conservatory up in blue at 7 p.m. Friday as a show of support to those on the front lines battling COVID-19.

The park district wants to honor first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers with the blue lights at the conservatory, at 1354 N. 2nd Street, Rockford.

The main exhibition area and the front columns will be lit in blue for one night. People who want to see the lights don't have to leave their home Friday night. 13 WREX will Facebook live the event starting just before 7 p.m. on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

“This is a small gesture to show how much we support and thank those who are on the front lines every day especially area nurses, doctors, first responders, and other medical professionals," Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine said. "We also have team members such as our park police and maintenance personal who are out making sure we can all still safely enjoy life at parks, paths, and trails. By shining a blue light tonight we want them to know that we are thinking of them and are eternally grateful for the sacrifices they are making to fight COVID-19."

This visible way to show support for those fighting this pandemic is being done throughout the city as Rockford City Hall and Morgan Street Bridge will also be lit blue.