Rockford Police respond to shooting Friday night
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police respond to a shots fired call Friday night on Johnston Ave. Police say a vehicle was struck by bullets.
It's unclear whether anyone was hurt. Officers found the suspect vehicle on Ashland and Sunset Avenues.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police are also investigating a scene at Andrews Park where officers say a car lost control, crashed and at least two people ran away. It's unclear whether the two incidents are related.