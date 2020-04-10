Rockford Police respond to shooting Friday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police respond to a shots fired call Friday night on Johnston Ave. Police say a vehicle was struck by bullets.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt. Officers found the suspect vehicle on Ashland and Sunset Avenues.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are also investigating a scene at Andrews Park where officers say a car lost control, crashed and at least two people ran away. It's unclear whether the two incidents are related.

300 N Johnston Ave. - Shots fired one unoccupied vehicle struck. Officers in the area located suspect vehicle Ashland Ave/Sunset Avenue. Ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 11, 2020