Rockford Police respond to shooting Friday night

8:53 pm Crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police respond to a shots fired call Friday night on Johnston Ave. Police say a vehicle was struck by bullets.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt. Officers found the suspect vehicle on Ashland and Sunset Avenues.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are also investigating a scene at Andrews Park where officers say a car lost control, crashed and at least two people ran away. It's unclear whether the two incidents are related.

Scene near Andrews Park

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

