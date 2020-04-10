Rockford business makes foam pads for face shields

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A business known for making items for packaging is helping make something else to fight the coronavirus.



Warrior Industrial Packaging is making foam pads for face shields.



The company usually makes items like pallets and crates, and it says it got a request to help make the pads. After making the pads, the business ships them to an assembly plant where they are eventually applied to the face shields.



"We knew with the whole coronavirus situation that's going on that we had an opportunity to step in and help," says Diego Guerrero, Warrior Industrial Packaging co-owner. "So we took that opportunity the minute it arrived and we're pretty excited to help out with what's going on."



Warrior Industrial Packaging says it has an order to help make one and a half million face shields with more requests coming in.