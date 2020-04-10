Rockford Art Deli raises more than $35,000 for local businesses in two weeks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford business launched a new project to give back to local businesses and so far, it's been a success.



On Mar. 25, the Rockford Art Deli announced the launch of the "#HereForGoodRKFD Project."



Here's how the project works: Local businesses can send Rockford Art Deli their design, pick a shirt color and then are able to share it on social media.

Rockford Art Deli then prints the shirt and ships it out. For every shirt sold, the business receives $10 back.

Since its launch, the campaign has sold 3,557 shirts, raising $35,580 for local businesses!



The announcement comes the same day as the business announced they teamed up with Lucha Cantina to help feed health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

To find a t-shirt of your favorite local business, click HERE.