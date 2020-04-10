Rockford Art Deli, Lucha Cantina team up to feed first health care workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford businesses have teamed up to help feed health care workers in the area.



Rockford Art Deli (RAD) and Lucha Cantina announced the partnership on Friday.

RAD designed a new t-shirt that will sell for $25 with $10 from all shirts to provide a meal for our local hospital staff, thanks to Lucha Cantina. The new Hero campaign is an extension of RAD’s #HereForGoodRKFD campaign that kicked-off two weeks ago.

Rockford Art Deli and Lucha Cantina have a goal to serve 180 meals a week – which is approximately 180 shirts. Lucha has also agreed to commit to donating 180 meals right off the get go and will be serving meals to SwedishAmerican’s Emergency Department early next week. The goal is to serve meals to all three local hospitals during the next three weeks.

“When RAD reached out to let us know about its new Hero shirt and giveback idea to local healthcare workers, we did not hesitate one bit,” said Lucha Cantina Owner Joshua Binning. “I have so many friends in the healthcare field that are risking their lives to help keep our community healthy and safe. Feeding them is the least we can do to say thank you.”

The new red exclusive tee launches today with the saying “My Hero Wears a Mask.” All t-shirts are produced on Allmade shirts which are sustainable and eco-friendly. For every t-shirt sold, 1% of all sales go back to the planet and support Severson Dells Nature Center. Shirts can be preordered online at www.rockfordartdeli.com. Or you can purchase a shirt with your carry-out meal at Lucha Cantina.