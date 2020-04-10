Report: Stateline car traffic cut in half during stay at home order

(WREX) — New data shows Illinois' stay at home order has cut car traffic in the stateline nearly in half.



According to StreetLight, emissions in both Winnebago and Boone counties were down by over 50 percent in the early part of March.



Ogle County showed just under a 50 percent decrease.



While there isn't any data correlating environmental change to fewer cars on the road, Paul Diipla, the regional planning director for Region 1 Planning Council, says we should expect at least a small improvement in air quality.



"There have been less vehicles on the roadway, one would anticipate a change in air quality in terms of what those emission numbers are," Diipla said.



Leaders at Region Planning Council say more air quality data will be available later this month .