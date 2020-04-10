Pritzker: ‘Seriously consider’ canceling all large summer events

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he thinks all large gatherings planned for summertime in the state may need to be canceled due to the coronavirus.

When asked during his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday if organizers of major summer events should plan on limiting crowds or making adjustments, Pritzker said he thinks "everybody needs to think seriously about canceling large summer events."

"Until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away, I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere," Pritzker said. "And I think that's hard for everybody to hear, but that's just a fact. They're just, you know, even with testing and tracing and treating, it's necessary for us to begin to make changes. It isn't enough for me to say that it's okay to have a big festival with a whole bunch of people gathering together."

Thursday marked one calendar month since the start of Illinois' stay-at-home order and many residents hoped summer would bring about a change from the isolated life the coronavirus crisis brought.

The governor also said there is evidence Illinois is making progress bending the curve, but residents still need to stay home.

"Our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential. That indicated to us that we are in fact bending the curve. There's even some evidence that we may be moving toward a flatter curve. But we need to keep watching the data on a daily basis," Governor JB Pritzker said.