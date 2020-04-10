Person dies after ‘work related accident’ at Pearl City food processing company

PEARL CITY (WREX) — A person is dead after what authorities are calling a "work related accident."



The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says it happened Thursday afternoon at Pearl Valley Eggs in Pearl City.



Authorities say when the Pearl City Fire and Ambulance arrived on scene, they found a dead person.



Details on the accident were not released by authorities, but an investigation is underway.



The victim's name is being held until the family is notified, according to the sheriff's office.