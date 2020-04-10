Manufacturing companies work together to make PPE with 3D printers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The possibilities are endless with 3D printing, even when it comes to creating personal protective equipment.

There's a growing need for PPE nationwide that technology could help solve.

"3D printing is a way in which you can literally create whatever you want to with the design files that you put into that," said Rockford Area Economic Development Council President and CEO Nathan Bryant.

Design files can make brackets for face shields, ear guards and other equipment most needed in the fight against COVID-19.

"We were fortunate enough to work with a collaboration of companies actually bring a collaboration of companies together to help 3D print and manufacture face shields on behalf of the region and directly in support of our Emergency Operation Center of Winnebago County," said Bryant.

One of many participating companies in the project to print PPE is 3D Platform in Roscoe which wants to print at least 500 face shields per day per period.

3D Platform not only prints armor for healthcare workers but devices to make their jobs more comfortable.

“We started printing these little clips that go on the back side of your head and they can hold loops in place and off of your ears so it doesn’t tear up your ears," said 3D Platform President Jonathan Schroeder.

Through a collaborative effort with Collins Aerospace, Woodward, Danfoss and others, a mass production of equipment will be donated to the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center that will then distribute them to those with the greatest need in the region.

“I’ve got a daughter that is asthmatic so she is at high risk for COVID-19 so we are trying to keep her separate. And the more PPE that we can hand out to people, it just helps everything from getting bad here," said Schroeder.

"Collaborate and work together in direct support of our own health and benefit of our community," said Bryant.

Leaving their imprint on the community during a difficult time.

3D Platform says for those who want to print at home visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 Supply Chain Response page for design files that have been vetted for clinical use.

For first responders, medical professionals or government agencies in need of 3D printed Ventilator Splitters, face shields, surgical mask comfort straps and more click here.

The Rockford Area Economic Development Council says for companies wanting to join the effort to make or distribute PPE visit here.