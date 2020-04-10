Illinois extends expiration dates on driver’s licenses, IDs and registration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The state of Illinois has extended the expiration dates on several items on Friday.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday his office filed emergency rules extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.



The previous extension was for 30 days.

“Extending expiration dates by at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen is the right thing to do,” said White. “It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.”