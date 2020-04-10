Illinois announces expansion of coronavirus testing, alternate housing in communities of color

CHICAGO (WREX) — The state of Illinois has announced additional efforts to help communities of color amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Governor JB Pritzker announced the expansion of testing, new alternate housing options and the issuance of statewide guidance to address the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color and people with disabilities across the state.

“Generations of systemic disadvantages in healthcare delivery and healthcare access in communities of color, and Black communities in particular, are now amplified in this crisis all across the state and across the nation,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “We are making sure that our plans reflect equity in access, testing and treatment and we are asking the same of healthcare providers across the state. It’s in moments of crisis that we owe each other even greater expressions of humanity.”

Through a partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and four Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) on Chicago’s South and West Sides, Illinois will expand testing in these communities over the next several days to an additional 400 tests per day.



As the state works to get to widespread testing, the state asks people who get tested to fill out a basic demographical survey. Approximately 50.9 percent leave a blank response to the question about racial identification, according to the state.



As of April 9, the testing data is as follows:

Race/Ethnicity Total People Tested Percent of Total People Tested Percent of Positive Tests among the Race/Ethnicity Category White (Not Hispanic or Unknown Ethnicity) 20,906 24.36% 18.36% Black or African American (Not Hispanic or Unknown Ethnicity) 11,413 13.30% 36.17% Hispanic 3,566 4.16% 35.03% Asian (Not Hispanic or Unknown Ethnicity) 1,806 2.10% 23.48% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander (Not Hispanic or Unknown Ethnicity) 49 0.06% 26.53% American Indian or Alaskan Native (Not Hispanic or Unknown Ethnicity) 68 0.08% 19.12% Other (Not Hispanic or Unknown Ethnicity) 4,285 4.99% 26.93% Unknown 43,728 50.95% 19.34%

Through Illinois’ early crisis preparations, the state required each local jurisdiction to prepare an alternate housing plan to help residents quarantine in a safe space. The state moved quickly to prepare up to 2,000 hotel rooms across Illinois to support that response.

The state has facilities with rooms that could be ready to be activated next week in Springfield, Rockford, Metro East, the Quad Cities, Schaumburg, Mt. Vernon, Peoria, Carbondale, Quincy, Marion, Macomb, Champaign and the collar counties. The state is also supporting the City of Chicago and Cook County in building out their own significant response.



The state has issued guidance to the healthcare community on their obligations to provide healthcare in an ethical, equitable and nondiscriminatory manner to people of color, people with disabilities, and all Illinoisans.

The announcement came on the same day health officials with the state addressed the disparity in cases between black Americans and white Americans.