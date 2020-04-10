IDPH addresses disparity in coronavirus cases, deaths among ethnicities

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Health addressed the disparity in cases/deaths for those testing positive for the coronavirus.



Dr. Ngozi Ezike spoke about the disparity on Friday in Chicago during the state's daily press briefing.



Dr. Ezike says the data shows mortality rate is 5x higher for black Americans compared to White Americans.

"We know that African Americans generally do have higher rates of heart disease, stroke, cancer. Black adults are nearly twice as likely as white adults to have higher rates of obesity. Black life expectancy continues to be years shorter than the population as a whole, and there are many reasons for this — and let's not, of course, forget the centuries of structural and institutional racism," Dr. Ezike said on Friday.

Dr. Ezike said black Americans might also lack access to regular medical care, be under-insured and might live in extended family settings. Illinois is trying to create alternate housing in communities of color to help address the issue.



The doctor also addressed the disparity by age groups among ethnicity.



"For people in their 50s, it's 12x higher for Blacks than whites; 8x higher for people in 60s; in 70s, 10x higher," Dr. Ezike said.



The doctor said the issue can't go unnoticed.

"We must address the disparity we are seeing. We gotta tackle it head on," Dr. Ezike said.