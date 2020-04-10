High demand for federal small business loans creates issues for local loan program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Last month the Rockford Local Development Corporation along with the city of Rockford, Winnebago County, Loves Park, and surrounding banks announced a new loan program. Today that program is on hold.

The COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Loan Fund aimed to hold over local businesses with loans until more substantial federal loans from the Small Business Association were awarded to businesses.

RLDC Executive Director John Phelps says originally it was promised those SBA dollars would be roughly $25,000 up to a $2 million cap per businesses. However, he says he learned due to the high demand across the country for this aid, the SBA's hands were tied and it was forced to make the cap only $25,000 per business.

"I contacted the board of directors and municipalities and said we need to put things on hold to see how this is going to shake out," says Phelps. "I can’t be lending $50,000 to people who are only going to get $25,000 back. We have to be careful. If there's a business that truly needs the $50,000 for the next six weeks and is on the verge of bankruptcy otherwise, the $25,000 is just giving them enough rope to hang themselves."

Phelps says loaning businesses more than they can pay back would ultimately hurt them in the long run. Which is why for now, no local bridge loans are going to businesses unless they need less than $25,000. Phelps says he's confident once Congress is made aware its dollars fell short, more will come.

"I can’t imagine that Congress will allow borrowers who are with little hope left and on the verge of bankruptcy who were anticipating getting 20 times what the award is today or 80 times in the case of $2 million that they’re not going to appropriate additional funds."

Phelps says if Congress doesn't dole out more dollars, the impacts will be devastating.

"I have to believe Congress will step up. This unprecedented. Small business America is threatened if they don’t."

Roughly $960,000 of the small business loan fund's $2 million has already been allocated to area businesses. Managers of the loan fund say they will honor those commitments.