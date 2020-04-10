First coronavirus case confirmed in Boone County long-term care facility

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility.



Symphony Care Network in Belvidere confirmed a patient in their facility tested positive for the virus.



The facility says the patient has been receiving treatment at an area hospital since April 9, where lab tests performed there revealed the patient to have COVID-19 disease.

Symphony Northwoods and Symphony Care Network says leadership personnel remain in close communication with federal, state, and local health officials to ensure all necessary precautions and guidelines are followed, and will continue to adhere to health and safety regulations and medical crisis preparedness plans.



Symphony Northwoods had already suspended family visitations prior to the positive test and says that will continue until further notice.



The Boone County Health Department also confirmed a former patient at Heritage Woods of Belvidere tested positive for the virus.



13 News reached out to Heritage Woods of Belvidere who says the patient was no longer living at the facility when they tested positive.



The health department says they are working closely with both facilities and they have taken proactive steps to protect the health of residents and preserve the health care workforce.