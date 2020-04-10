Final FaceTime: Stateline woman says goodbye to husband who died of COVID-19 over the phone

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The numbers of people who die in the state of Illinois from COVID-19 are reported daily, the numbers of those dead in Winnebago County are now increasing every couple of days.

But, each of those numbers has a name, a face and a story.

One of those names is Kenneth Boswell and his story ended on Thursday without his wife by his side.

"He's been nothing but the best husband a person could have," said GeAnna Boswell. "The best father and a best friend."

GeAnna and Kenneth had been married for more than a decade.

"Because of him is who I am today," she said. "My life completely changed when I met him."

GeAnna received a COVID-19 test at the end of March. On Sunday, her test came back positive.

On Monday, Kenneth went to the hospital with pneumonia-like symptoms, he was given a COVID-19 test. On Tuesday, a positive result came.

Then he was intubated.

"We gave him encouragement, you know, we'd rather try it than not try it," she said.

The news got worse.

"The next morning is when they said basically 'he's just holding on by a thread. The machines are barely doing anything for him and he's not going to make it,'"she said.

At that moment, because they were both COVID-19 positive, GeAnna could not be there to say goodbye to her husband.

"They facetimed me, so I can see him and say my goodbyes before they took him off the machine," she said. "Then, after I facetimed him, they hung up with me, then called back and said they passed."

Four days after going to the hospital, and two days after testing positive for COVID-19, Kenneth Boswell's story ended.

"We could not be there to hug him, or kiss him, or any of that," she said. "To see him through a phone when he's going through the last moments, its indescribable," she said.

She is sharing their story so people will take COVID-19 seriously.

"I've lost the love of my life, which is a part of my life that I'll never get back."