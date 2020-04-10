FHN to temporarily relocate outpatient lab services, adding more tents to help treat coronavirus patients

FREEPORT (WREX) — FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport announced they'll be temporarily moving its outpatient lab services while adding more tents to treat coronavirus patients.



The hospital says outpatient laboratory services are temporarily being relocated from FHN Memorial Hospital to the FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills and FHN Family Healthcare Center – Highland View Drive, which are both in Freeport.



The new locations will provide additional social distancing for walk-in lab patients while also directing traffic away from the hospital, allowing the focus there to be on emergency room and in-hospital patients.



The hospital says the decision for the safety of its patients during the coronavirus pandemic.



The outpatient lab services at the main hospital will temporarily close starting April 15. The FHN Family Healthcare Center – Burchard Hills will open April 18 while the Burchard Hills location will open April 20.

The hospital also announced starting Saturday, April 11, FHN workers will be putting up additional tents to extend available space in preparation for an increase in COVID-19 patients.

The tents will be an extension of the MABAS mutual aid tent located in the parking lot east of FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.