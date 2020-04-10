Eastland’s Brinker staying safe while reminiscing

LANARK (WREX) — The Eastland girls basketball team was one of the fortunate teams that got to finish its season just before COVID-19 started shutting down the sports world, including the IHSA boys state tournament. The Lady Cougars won the 1-A state championship, with Nicole Brinker leading the way as the head coach.

Generally, it's tough to keep Brinker out of a gym and away from people.

"Normally we're always going somewhere or trying to get in the gym and connect with kids," Brinker said. "Right now you have to find other ways to do it. Right now it's a little more low key and definitely boring."

Bored, but healthy. Brinker deals with an auto-immune disease and also fosters two little girls. She doesn't want to put them or herself at risk of getting exposed to the disease.

"[My foster children are] just the little apples of our eyes," Brinker said. "The basketball team fell in love with them. You have to make sure they stay safe."

The Lady Cougars understand how lucky they are to be one of the few teams to actually get to play out their season before the coronavirus started making big rounds in Illinois.

"We've commented on that numerous times," Brinker said. "This came in and two weeks difference we would have been in the same boat. We can't imagine what it was like not to play in the championship game or have that opportunity to end your season when you've worked so hard."

But that doesn't mean the girls aren't still missing out on things.

"We haven't been able to really celebrate it," Brinker said of the championship. "We ended the season, the kids got into track and softball, and we haven't had our banquet yet. We haven't had all those things. Even writing thank you cards together. They had to sign a Google Doc. Then I had to put it together in little pieces in order to be able to do that. We're missing out on some of that closure that comes with it and some of the fun you get to have."

For now, the Eastland girls are making their own fun with little video messages and group chats, and looking back on a magical season they actually got to finish.