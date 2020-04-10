Adkins Energy, Lena Brewing Co. team up to make hand sanitizer

LENA (WREX) — Two Lena businesses are teaming up to fight COVID-19 in our area by making hand sanitizer.

Adkins Energy and Lena Brewing Co. announced the partnership. Adkins energy will supply 190-proof ethanol made from locally grown corn. Lena Brewing Co. will use the ethanol to make the hand sanitizer.

Though precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing, have necessitated a slowdown in production, the plant continues production and sales of its products.

Growlers will be available for purchase at Lena Brewing Company’s taproom, 9416 W. Wagner Road in Lena, and can be filled with hand sanitizer. The company’s popular beers also will be available for growler fills and carry-out purchase. Additional sales events are planned for noon – 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re focused on our main products, but we have been looking for a way to help out with hand sanitizer since the FDA changed its rules to allow ethanol plants and distilleries to make it,” said Adkins General Manager Ray Baker.

“We’re proud to have two Lena-based companies working together to help the people in our community stay safe and healthy,” Baker said. “Everyone on our team is excited to be a part of this project that benefits our family, friends, and neighbors.”

Lena Brewing Company President Ross Vehmeier, whose business also has been impacted by the statewide stay-at-home order, has reconfigured part of the company’s production line. The company continues to brew its beers on a limited scale.

“This is an opportunity not just to keep people working, but to make something that will hopefully help people in our community stay healthy,” Vehmeier said. “With Adkins’ help, we’re able to provide hand sanitizer free to first responders and at about our cost for everyone else.”

“We’re inviting everyone who has a Lena Beer Company growler to come and get it filled with hand sanitizer at a very affordable cost this Saturday,” Vehmeier said.

“We’re at the very beginning of this project, and we’re working to make sure people in our community can get this local, low-cost hand sanitizer,” Baker said. “We’re keeping our sales and distribution local – it’s a Lena collaboration, and a way for us to help people through this crisis.”