9 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, total inches towards 100

Coronavirus, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Winneabgo County continues to increase.

The health department reported nine new cases on Friday, April 10, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 93.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reminded the community to continue to stay home.

Here's a breakdown of the cases by age group:

  • 0-9: 0
  • 10-19: 5
  • 20-29: 15
  • 30-39: 13
  • 40-49: 16
  • 50-59: 18
  • 60-69: 13
  • 70-79: 8
  • 80+: 5

There have been 5 deaths related to coronavirus in the county as of April 10.

