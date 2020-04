CHICAGO (WREX) — The Chicago Police Department has reported a second officer has died as a result of COVID-19.



Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesperson for the department, made the announcement on Twitter.

We are beyond heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19. This is the second member of the Department to be overcome by the disease and our condolences are with his family & sympathies to his CPD family. pic.twitter.com/voWDnqBbb2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 10, 2020

No details on the officer are known at this time.