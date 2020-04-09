WREX Recipes: Cream Cheese Pasta Bake

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Long before the days of Pinterest, I came up with this recipe. I was a broke college student who essentially lived on ramen noodles and dollar double cheeseburgers from McDonald's. On a day I decided to cook, I had limited ingredients. Pasta, pasta sauce, shredded cheese and cream cheese. I decided to create an experiment and the result was a tasty dish I continue to make to this day! Here's what you'll need:

1 box of any tubed pasta (campanelle, cavatappi, penne or rigatoni work best. I prefer rigatoni)

1 8 oz block of cream cheese

1 jar of tomato sauce (I like Prego brand)

1 bag sharp cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions:

Set oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x11 glass baking dish with non-stick spray. Set aside Cook pasta according to box instructions Drain pasta, return to pot, and add block of cream cheese Mix until cream cheese is combined in pasta Add jar of pasta sauce, mix Pour pasta into prepared dish Sprinkle with shredded cheese, and put in oven for roughly 10 minutes or until cheese on top is melted.

That's it! It's so simple and easy. I will say you can make lots of adjustments to this recipe. Often times I only cook half the box of noodles, and use half a block of cream cheese. Sometimes even if I use a full box, I don't use a full block of cream cheese. This recipe can handle variations and I encourage them! After all, we all have different tastes.

If you'd like some veggies in this dish, you can also cook up some broccoli and onions and throw them into the pasta/cream cheese mix before baking.

Enjoy!

-Kristin