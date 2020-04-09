Woodward to furlough employees after permanently laying off 20 percent of workforce

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More Woodward employees will be without a job starting on Monday, April 13, but it's unclear Thursday how many.



The company confirmed with 13 WREX the company will be furloughing employees. The company also said it is temporarily closing business lines, departments, and portions of facilities amid the coronavirus.



The announcement comes after the company permanently laid off 425 employees on Wednesday.



13 WREX asked Woodward how many employees will be furloughed, but the company did not provide an exact number. The company said the exact number will be in its WARN notice it files with the state.



According to the state of Illinois, a WARN layoff is a plant closure or mass layoff. Under state law, employers must notify the state when they plan to lay off workers.



Illinois WARN defines notice-triggering events differently than federal WARN. Illinois WARN applies to employers with 75 or more full-time employees (excluding part-time workers) and requires employers to provide 60 days advance notice of pending plant closures or mass layoffs.



A “mass layoff” under Illinois WARN is a reduction in force at a single site of employment that is not the result of a “plant closing” and results in employment losses during any 30-day period (or, in some cases, during any 90-day period) of 25 or more full-time employees if they constitute one-third or more of full-time employees at the site, or 250 or more full-time employees.

Here's the full statement Woodward provided 13 WREX:

Woodward is conducting permanent layoffs and temporary furloughs because we are temporarily closing business lines, departments, and portions of facilities due to the public health emergency and physical calamity resulting from the sudden and widespread impact of the infectious disease pandemic known as Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

We hope to return our furloughed members back to work as soon as possible. We hope this could be a matter of two months, but we cannot guaranty a time period based on the information that we currently possess. We do not know how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, and we do not know how long the precipitous economic downturn in our aerospace markets will last.

We are submitting the WARN notice to comply with Illinois and Federal law.