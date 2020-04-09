Woodward lays-off about 20 percent of Rockford workforce amid coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds of workers are out of a job after being laid off at Woodward amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Woodward confirmed with 13 WREX the company laid off 425 workers on Wednesday. The company says the number equals "about 20 percent" of the workforce in Rockford.



The company says the members were offered severance packages with paid benefits for an additional three months and outplacement services.



Woodward says they're evaluating the possibility of furloughing employees, but no decisions have been made at this time.



Earlier this week, the company announced employees need to start wearing masks. If not, starting Monday, April 13, those employees will be sent home.