Winterland steps down as A-FC football coach

ASHTON (WREX) — After nine years on the job, Brad Winterland stepped down as the Ashton-Franklin Center head football coach. The Raiders went 22-59 in those nine years, with low participation numbers making the past few seasons difficult.

Winterland says stepping down was not an easy decision, but these past couple of seasons have been especially tough and taken a toll on him. He plans on coaching somewhere in some capacity in the future, but has no set plans yet.