 Skip to Content

Winterland steps down as A-FC football coach

New
4:47 pm Top Sports Stories

ASHTON (WREX) — After nine years on the job, Brad Winterland stepped down as the Ashton-Franklin Center head football coach. The Raiders went 22-59 in those nine years, with low participation numbers making the past few seasons difficult.

Winterland says stepping down was not an easy decision, but these past couple of seasons have been especially tough and taken a toll on him. He plans on coaching somewhere in some capacity in the future, but has no set plans yet.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content