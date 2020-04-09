Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Iowa, portions of northeast Missouri, and

northwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down leading to isolated power outages.

The strong winds will result in difficult driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&