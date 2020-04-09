Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Gusts of 45 to possibly locally over 55 mph expected
with the heavier snow squalls.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&