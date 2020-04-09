Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Gusts of 45 to possibly locally over 55 mph expected

with the heavier snow squalls.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&