The Fairdale tornado struck 5 years ago today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This evening marks the 5th anniversary of an outbreak of tornadoes across Illinois, which includes the deadly EF-4 Rochelle-Fairdale tornado.

In total, 11 tornadoes struck northern and central Illinois. The Stateline saw over half of those, with 7 confirmed within an hour of each other locally. The others were on the "weaker" end of the scale, while the Fairdale tornado was the strongest in 25 years for northern Illinois and close to the top end of the rating scale.

The atmosphere was primed for severe weather. A deep, fast-moving area of low pressure drove in a strong warm front, providing the heat needed to get storms going. Very humid air came with, which is also needed for strong to severe thunderstorms. The winds were set up perfectly, with strong flow from the south at the surface, and turning winds to the west aloft. This kind of wind profile helps thunderstorm updrafts rotate, which is needed for tornadoes to form.

The outbreak kicked off locally at 6:37 pm with a weak tornado near Cherry Valley. The EF-0 tornado was only on the ground for 3 minutes, and produced 65 mph winds but no damage. The tornado traveled almost 3 miles (moving at almost 60 mph!).

2 minutes after the Cherry Valley tornado formed, the Rochelle-Fairdale tornado brewed up. This tornado formed near Franklin Grove as an EF-1 (winds around 100 mph) at 6:39 pm. The storm sped northeastward from there, striking the northwest side of Rochelle. By then, the tornado was up to EF-2 strength. The tornado reached its maximum strength about the time it crossed I-39. By that point, the tornado was around 700 yards wide (7 football fields, or nearly 1/2 mile), and had winds near 200 mph. After crossing the interstate, the tornado plowed into Fairdale, destroying homes and killing 2 people. The storm took a slight left turn and crossed into Boone County before falling apart. The tornado fizzled a few miles northwest of Kirkland at 7:20 pm. The tornado traveled 30 miles within 40 minutes, tossing cars and destroying farmsteads and homes. 22 people were injured in total.

At the same time the EF-4 tornado was on the ground, satellite tornadoes formed within the same storm. Satellite tornadoes are usually weaker and short-lived tornadoes that rotate around the main tornado or updraft of the storm, much like a satellite does around Earth. One of these formed near Lindenwood in far eastern Ogle County around 7:05 pm. The brief EF-0 tornado was on the ground for 3 minutes and reached winds up to 65 mph. The 2nd formed around 7:15 pm between Kirkland and Belvidere. A little stronger than the other, this tornado reached 110 mph and was rated an EF-1. This tornado was on the ground for 6 minutes.

Finally, around 7:25 pm, 2 separate tornadoes formed outside of Belvidere. An EF-0 struck just outside of Belvidere with winds of 85 mph, while an EF-1 tornado crossed I-90 outside of Belvidere and Garden Prairie with winds of 110 mph. These formed within the same storm that produced the EF-4 tornado. They were on the ground for only a few minutes and didn't produce much if anything for damage.

This remarkable outbreak is a reminder, as with any severe weather, to pay attention to the forecast, know when and where to go in case severe weather strikes, practice your severe weather plan, and take action when meteorologists say its time to seek shelter. While we haven't seen a tornado outbreak like this since April 9, 2015, we live in the part of the country that can and will see violent tornado outbreaks, so know what to do whenever the next one brews up.