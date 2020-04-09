Rockford artorganizations apply for Arts for Illinois Relief Fund

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Artists are among those who lost revenue during COVID-19. Many turned to online resources to showcase their creative services. But the arts still need a boost and a state fund could help.

While galleries sit empty and sales dwindle, Rockford Art organizations are finding new ways within their budget to make up for the losses COVID-19 has created

"There are so many artists out there that make their living with art fairs or galleries or having shows going on constantly. And right now their revenue is gone," said RAM Executive Director and Curator Carrie Johnson.

"We are just going to modify the programs and services we had in mind for those funds and then shift them into the area of greatest need right now," said RAAC Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten.

A bigger push is needed to make it through these tough times. That's why the Rockford Art Museum and the Rockford Arts Council applied for financial aid including the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.

"Our goal right now is to get these loans and these grants with that revenue coming into the museum so we are able to keep staff working through this crisis and we are able to get back on our feet," said Johnson.

According to Arts Alliance Illinois, creative organizations across the state will lose more $80 million by the end of April.

"The Rockford Area Arts Council in itself had to cancel its Spring Art Scene which draws about 10,000 people to downtown," said McNamara Bernsten.

Spring Art Scene is one of the councils biggest revenue makers of the year. But that doesn't stop artists from doing what they do best.

"Artists are creating peace for us. They are creating beauty for us and they are creating a respite from a real crisis situation," said McNamara Bernsten.

Support now that will help artists provide music, dance and a sense of belonging for us later

Rockford Art Museum and Area Arts Council says you can help by renewing or purchasing memberships now, buying tickets early or participating on social media.