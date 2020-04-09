Rockford are organizations donate shoes to the homeless on Holy Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — OrthoIllinois, OSF Podiatry Resident Program and Field Fastener teamed up on Holy Thursday to donate shoes to people in need in the community.

The organizations donated about 100 pairs of shoes to people in need at Carpenter's Place and the Veterans Drop-In Center. Staff at the two non-profits will distribute the shoes to their members using safe social distancing protocols.

For the past two years, the two healthcare organizations and business, located in Machesney Park, also partnered to wash the feet of the homeless on what's also called Maundy Thursday, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant the organizations could only make donations as a service.

Also known as Maundy Thursday, Holy Thursday marks the Thursday before Easter. Maundy is derived from the Latin word for "command," and refers to Jesus' commandment to the disciples to "Love one another as I have loved you."