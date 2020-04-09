River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:30 AM Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.
* Forecast, Rise to 19.3 feet Saturday morning, then begin falling.
* Impact, At 19.0 feet, Water affects homes in the Camanche Swan
Slough area, the boat ramp, and 9th Street by Hazel Lake. Water
affects Union Pacific Railroad maintenance buildings in Clinton.
&&