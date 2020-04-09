River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.
* Until further notice.
* At 11:00 AM Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.
* Recent activity, The river is about to come off the crest.
* Forecast, Fall to 17.9 feet Friday morning.
