River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.

* Until further notice.

* At 11:00 AM Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Recent activity, The river is about to come off the crest.

* Forecast, Fall to 17.9 feet Friday morning.

