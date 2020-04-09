Report: Illinois projected to have enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

ILLINOIS (WREX) — One of the main concerns in the state of Illinois as COVID-19 continues to spread is the ability to provide enough hospital beds for patients.



However, this problem doesn't appear to be one to worry about for Illinois as long as it keeps up with social distancing guidelines.



The Institute of Health Metrics released graphs based on research from the University of Washington.



Directly below is Illinois' projection of hospital beds available versus hospital beds needed.

According to the data, currently Illinois will need 3,700 beds and has more than 14,000 available.



When it comes to Intensive Care Unit beds, 710 are needed with roughly 1,300 available.



However, this data is reflecting people staying home and staying safe.



In the most recent report cards from Unacast.com, Illinois received a B- for its social distancing efforts.



This next graph takes a look at the number of deaths per day in the state.

Scientist estimate Illinois will peak at 81 deaths in one day.



This peak doesn't mean there won't be more deaths to follow.



The curve will still fall, meaning COVID-19 is expected to take many more lives.



To see this research in full click here.